7-year-old girl raped and murdered by neighbour in Andhra village, body found in a drum in the house

A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her neighbour in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle, officials said. The case came to light when police recovered the girl's body from the man's house on Tuesday. High tension prevailed in the locality after the incident came to light, with a large crowd gathering near the accused's house and demanding strict action. (PTI file photo)

Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen said the girl's family lodged a complaint after she went missing at around 4 pm on Monday.

"The cause of death is drowning, and there are signs of sexual assault. The accused killed the girl and concealed her body in a drum inside his house," Praveen told PTI.

The suspect, who lives opposite the victim's house, was identified after CCTV footage confirmed the crime, leading police to launch a thorough investigation.

The incident sparked high tension in the locality, with a large crowd gathering near the accused's house and calling for strict action.

As the situation became increasingly volatile, authorities deployed a heavy police presence to prevent further escalation.

Some individuals with political motivations allegedly fueled the crowd's anger and even attacked members of the victim's family. In response, additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order, according to the DIG.

Police have registered a case under charges including murder, rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and are working to keep the peace in the area. The situation remains under close watch as the investigation continues.