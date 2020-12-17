e-paper
Home / India News / 8 dead, 21 injured in UP as bus, tanker collide

8 dead, 21 injured in UP as bus, tanker collide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. He offered his deep sympathies to families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent and agencies
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of the UP Roadways and a gas tanker.
Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of the UP Roadways and a gas tanker.
         

Eight people died while 21 sustained injuries here on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added. “Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of the UP Roadways and a gas tanker. All injured have been hospitalised. The number of injured persons is 21. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Traffic has been diverted since there is still some gas in the tanker,” Moradabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Ramit Sharma told reporters.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra had put the number of injured at 25 and said the head-on collision took place on the Agra-Moradabad road. Police said the deceased are yet to be identified. District administration and police officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. He offered his deep sympathies to families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

