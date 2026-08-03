8 dead, 8 missing in Kerala as major towns flooded after rain

Several parts of Kerala, including major towns and large swathes of rural areas, experienced widespread flooding and waterlogging following continuous heavy rains on Sunday, taking the death toll up to eight and eight others reported missing, officials said.

Continued relief efforts

**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kannur: Search operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_02_2026_000403B) (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Though the magnitude of the rains reduced on Sunday, floodwaters refused to recede from major urban centres in the state including towns like Aranmula and Ranni, leading to members of the public, MLAs along with NDRF personnel and volunteers joining hands to clear solid waste and remove clogged drains.

A release from the chief minister’s office said the death toll from rain-related incidents since Friday climbed to eight with eight others reported missing, including fishermen who ventured to sea from the Muthalapozhi harbour. While 13 people were injured, a total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state from flood and landslide prone zones, the release said, adding that 27 houses have been fully destroyed and 196 houses have partially collapsed in the rains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Chief minister VD Satheesan said he was in constant touch with revenue minister AP Anilkumar, other ministers assigned to various districts and local authorities to monitor the relief efforts.

He said cleaning operations had begun in flood-affected and waterlogged areas and urged workers and volunteers of political parties and social organisations to participate in the effort.

Public safety measures

“Public must continue to remain alert especially in hilly areas. Though the magnitude of the rains has deceased, measures have been taken to deal with any situation that emerges. The government promises relief and financial assistance to those who have been affected in the rain-related incidents,” the CMO said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Holiday for educational institutions has been announced in Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts as well as taluks of Chengannur and Kuttanad, officials said.

Also read: Four killed in landslides as heavy rain triggers floods across Kerala

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened multiple gates of Kallarkutty Dam amid heavy rainfall, in Idukki on Saturday.

Tourism and alerts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said that all tourism-related activities near waterfalls, rivers and lakes have been suspended in districts with code orange alert. Control rooms have been set up in all districts to help foreign tourists who may have been stranded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for 12 districts of Kerala and a ‘yellow alert’ for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the state on August 3 and 6, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Fisherfolk along the coast of Kerala have been warned from venturing to sea for the next 24 hours.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, some parts of the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall on Saturday, resulting in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The water level in several power generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts continued to remain in the red alert zone, according to the KSDMA.

Also read: Revenue Minister says Kerala prepared, situation under control despite rain havoc

State revenue minister A P Anilkumar told reporters traffic had been restored on many damaged roads, though restrictions on vehicular movement remained in some areas.

Stater tourism minister P C Vishnunadh said an additional National Disaster Response Force team had been deployed in Pathanamthitta and Aranmula for rescue and relief operations, while additional Fire and Rescue Services personnel had been mobilised from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Ernakulam.

Opposition raise concerns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The opposition CPI(M) alleged that the UDF government and CM VD Satheesan must show alertness and employ effective coordination measures to help the flood-affected.

Also read: CPI(M) leaders criticise Kerala CM over attending events during rain disaster

“The chief minister, who is also the chairman of the disaster management authority, cannot shrug off responsibility merely by deploying ministers to districts. His first responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the people,” the party said in a statement.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions What caused the flooding in Kerala? Continuous heavy rains on Sunday caused widespread flooding and waterlogging in Kerala. How many people have been reported missing? Eight people have been reported missing in the flooding incidents. What measures is the government taking for relief? The government promises relief and financial assistance to those affected, and cleaning operations are underway in flood-affected areas. What alerts have been issued by the IMD? The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' for 12 districts and a 'yellow alert' for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.