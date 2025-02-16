8 Gujaratis deported from US arrive in Ahmedabad, sent to their hometowns

A plane carrying eight persons from Gujarat, who were among 116 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Sunday, officials said. Ahmedabad: Police escort immigrants deported from the U.S. upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. They had landed in Amritsar a day earlier on a U.S. military plane. (PTI)

Soon after their arrival, the eight deportees were transported to their native places in Gujarat by police vehicles, Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'G' division, R D Oza said.

"The plane, carrying eight Gujarati immigrants, landed at the Ahmedabad airport at 11 am. They were transported to their native places on police vehicles. Among them is a woman and a child," Oza said.

The eight persons were among 116 deportees who were brought on a US aircraft that landed at Amritsar international airport on Saturday night.

Out of the eight deportees, three are from Gandhinagar and one from Ahmedabad, sources said.

They are part of the second group of Indians who have been sent beck from the US after President Donald Trump started a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

On February 5, a US military plane brought 104 illegal immigrants, in handcuffs and chains, to Amritsar, inviting sharp criticism from the opposition. Among them, 33 were from Gujarat.

A third plane, carrying 157 deportees, is expected to land at the Amritsar airport on Sunday.

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had earlier expressed sympathy for the deported Gujaratis, underlining the fact that they went to the foreign country looking for a job or career, and said they should not be portrayed as criminals.