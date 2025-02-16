Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 Gujaratis deported from US arrive in Ahmedabad, sent to their hometowns

PTI |
Feb 16, 2025 01:51 PM IST

The eight people were part of a group of 116 deportees who arrived on a US aircraft that landed at Amritsar International Airport on Saturday night.

A plane carrying eight persons from Gujarat, who were among 116 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

Ahmedabad: Police escort immigrants deported from the U.S. upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. They had landed in Amritsar a day earlier on a U.S. military plane. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Police escort immigrants deported from the U.S. upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. They had landed in Amritsar a day earlier on a U.S. military plane. (PTI)

Soon after their arrival, the eight deportees were transported to their native places in Gujarat by police vehicles, Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'G' division, R D Oza said.

"The plane, carrying eight Gujarati immigrants, landed at the Ahmedabad airport at 11 am. They were transported to their native places on police vehicles. Among them is a woman and a child," Oza said.

The eight persons were among 116 deportees who were brought on a US aircraft that landed at Amritsar international airport on Saturday night.

Also Read | Third batch of 157 Indians, deported by US, to land in Amritsar today

Out of the eight deportees, three are from Gandhinagar and one from Ahmedabad, sources said.

They are part of the second group of Indians who have been sent beck from the US after President Donald Trump started a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

On February 5, a US military plane brought 104 illegal immigrants, in handcuffs and chains, to Amritsar, inviting sharp criticism from the opposition. Among them, 33 were from Gujarat.

A third plane, carrying 157 deportees, is expected to land at the Amritsar airport on Sunday.

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had earlier expressed sympathy for the deported Gujaratis, underlining the fact that they went to the foreign country looking for a job or career, and said they should not be portrayed as criminals.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On