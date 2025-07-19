8 Indians arrested in California for gang violence to face life in prison

8 Indian nationals arrested by American law enforcement authorities for gang related violence, kidnapping and torture have been denied bail with some facing life imprisonment, said US law enforcement authorities in a press conference in California on Friday. The arrested men will next appear in front of a court on July 24.(Shutterstock)

“In the first of two complaints, we charged Manpreet Singh Randhawa, Sarabjit Singh, Gurtaj Singh, Amritpal Singh, Pavittar Singh and Vishal with kidnapping, torture, extortion, witness intimidation and mulitple gun offences. Based on these charges, they are facing life in prison,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas. He confirmed that 5 of them men, including Dilpreet Singh and Arshpreet Singh, faced weapons related charges.

All 8 individuals arrested are Indian nations, a spokesperson for San Joaquin county police confirmed to HT. The men were arrested as part of a coordinated operation on July 11 which involved local agencies as well as immigration authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The key target of the investigation was Pavittar Singh, who has been on the radar of Indian law enforcement agencies for violent crimes. San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said that Singh is believed to be the leader of a gang known as Pavittar Manjha Gang (PMG).

According to local law enforcement, the individuals were arrested after a victim tortured by the accused came forward with a tip. On June 19, the unnamed victim was kidnapped and tortured by the accused for information related to the Indian community. The tip was followed up after which the arrests took place last Friday. The arrested men were found in possession of handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $15,000 in cash.

The arrested men will next appear in front of a court on July 24. Local law enforcement urged members of the Indian community to come forward with more information about these gangs. Sheriff Withrow also warned other members of the gang that police would pursue action against them.

“This takedown was part of the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative, a nationwide effort targeting violent offenders and gang members who terrorize our communities,” the San Joaquin County Police said in a statement on X.

Earlier this year in April, US law enforcement authorities arrested Happy Passia, an operative of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International, in California. Passia was accused of playing a key role in targeted killings and grenade attacks on police establishments and extortion in India.