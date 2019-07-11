8 killed, many injured after truck rams into Bihar wedding party

At least eight people were killed and more than six suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding marquee in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district late on Wednesday.

The accident happened at Halsi Bazar on the state highway when the truck, going to Sikandra in Jamui from Lakhisarai, hit an electric pole and then the roadside marquee during Nakta Manjhi’s grand-daughter wedding, police said.

Five members from the bride’s side and three from the groom’s family were killed immediately, assistant superintendent of police Manish Kumar said.

The dead have been identified as Manjit Kumar, Nakat Manjhi, Muskan Manjhi, Umesh Manjhi, Rajiv Manjhi, Dhanraj Manjhi, Sambhu Manjhi and Gore Manjhi. Karku Manjhi, Sannu Manjhi, Ritik Manjhi, Karpoori Manjhi, Matru Manjhi and others were injured and are under going treatment in Sadar Hospital and primary health centre.

Reports said the truck’s driver fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle. Efforts to nab the driver are on, police said.

Angry residents blocked the Halsi-Sikandra main road near Ambedkar Chowk, disrupting vehicular traffic and demanding compensation and arrest of the driver. An additional police force was deployed on the spot to control the crowd.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:42 IST