8% of women candidates to contest Lok Sabha phase 1 polls on April 19

Eight percent of women candidates will be contesting the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. 102 seats will go to polls in the first phase which will see 1,625 candidates in fray including 1,491 male candidates and 134 women candidates which translates to 8%. 102 seats will go to polls in the first phase which will see 1,625 candidates in fray. (Representative file photo)

21 states and Union Territories (UTs) which will go to polls on April 19 include Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 12 (including 2 women) candidates, Arunachal Pradesh with 14 (including 1 woman), Assam with 35 candidates (including 4 women), Bihar with 38 candidates (including 3 women).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read: 16% of candidates contesting in LS Poll Phase 1 accused in criminal cases

Madhya Pradesh with 88 candidates (7 women), Maharashtra with 97 candidates (7 women), Meghalaya with 10 candidates each (2 women), Mizoram with 6 candidates (only 1 women), Puducherry with 26 candidates(3 women), Rajasthan with 114 candidates (12 women), Sikkim with 14 candidates (only 1 women), Uttar Pradesh with 80 candidates (7 women), Uttarakhand with 55 candidates (4 women) and West Bengal with 37 candidates (4 women).

Six states namely Chhattisgarh, J&K, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura have 11, 12, 4, 10, 3, and 9 candidates contesting in the elections respectively with zero women candidates.

Meanwhile, the largest number of candidates contesting in the first phase polls are from the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 950 candidates, including 76 women candidates from 39 parliamentary constituencies while the smallest number is from the northeastern state of Nagaland with 3 candidates and no women candidate.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on April 26 across 88 seats in 12 states and UTs – Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, along with one part of Manipur (Outer Manipur).

The remaining five phases are scheduled on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.