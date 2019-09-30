e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

850 prisoners shifted from UP’s Ballia jail after water logging

Ballia authorities started shifting prisoners after getting adequate police force on Monday morning. Ballia District Jail has a capacity of 350 inmates, but is overcrowded with 850 prisoners at present.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ballia
Nearly 850 prisoners from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Jail have been shifted to jails in the neighbouring districts following heavy water-logging inside the barracks after incessant rains since Wednesday.
Nearly 850 prisoners from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Jail have been shifted to jails in the neighbouring districts following heavy water-logging inside the barracks after incessant rains since Wednesday.(AP Photo)
         

Nearly 850 prisoners from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Jail have been shifted to jails in the neighbouring districts following heavy water-logging inside the barracks after incessant rains since Wednesday.

According to Ballia District Magistrate Bhavani Singh Khangaraut, “Water logging from five inches to one foot has been reported from all the barracks of the district jail. In view of the ground realities of the jail, the matter was reported to state government and prison department. We have received approval of authorities concerned to shift 450 prisoners to Azamgarh jail. Approval for shifting more prisoners to Mau and Ambedkar Nagar jails is awaited.”

Ballia authorities started shifting the prisoners after getting adequate police force on Monday morning. The Ballia District Jail has a capacity of 350 inmates, but is overcrowded with 850 prisoners at present.

The jail building is in a dilapidated condition and officials said water-logging inside it is not new. The jail is located in a low lying area while the height of roads in the area has increased by several feet in recent years.

Meanwhile, heavy rains also led to land cave-in on tracks between Ballia and Bansdih stations severely disrupting rail traffic on Ballia-Chhapra division on Sunday. As many as seven trains were cancelled and five were diverted and one train was short terminated, said Mahesh Gupta, Public Relations Officer - Varanasi, North Eastern Railways.

Trains moving on up and down lines were stopped at different railway stations. Thousands of passengers were stranded with no information regarding their onward journey.

Incessant rain also affected track maintenance and repair due to which trains from Patna in Bihar have been diverted on the Gaya route since Saturday.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 13:29 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News