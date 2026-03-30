Dearness Allowance hike likely in April 2026 for central govt employees; arrears also expected

Central government employees are likely to receive a salary increase in April 2026, as an announcement regarding the January 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is expected next month. If this happens, both employees and pensioners will see an increase in their April 2026 payments. According to official estimates, the move will benefit approximately 50 lakh serving central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners nationwide. (Bloomberg)

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the DA hike is revised twice a year. The first revision usually takes place in March, around Holi, and is effective from January 1. The second revision happens in October/November and is effective from July 1. However, this year, no announcement regarding a DA hike was made during Holi. It is therefore quite possible that the hike may be announced in April, the report said.

How much will the hike be? Currently, the DA for central government employees stands at 58%. According to the aforementioned report, there could be an increase of 2–3%, which would take the DA to 60% or 61%. This increase would be effective from January 2026.

Will government employees receive arrears? If the DA is revised in April, the increased amount will be reflected in the April salary. Employees will also receive arrears for the previous three months—January, February, and March. These pending payments are expected to be paid as a lump sum along with the April salary.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from this revision.

The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025, while the 8th Pay Commission came into effect on January 1, 2026.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: By how much will salaries rise for central govt employees?

The new commission is yet to submit its recommendations and has been given 18 months in November 2025 to do so. Until then, salary and pension revisions under the new framework may take some time.

Experts believe that once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the existing Dearness Allowance (DA) will be merged with the new basic pay. Until then, this increase in DA will provide some relief to government employees.