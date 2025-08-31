8-year-old Dalit boy beaten, hung upside down in Rajasthan; 1 held, 2 detained

Barmer: A man was arrested and two others were detained after an eight-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten and hung upside down from a tree in Rajasthan’s Barmer district for touching a water pot. His mother and grandmother were also attacked when they tried to intervene, police said. The assault reportedly ended when a relative of the minor began recording the incident on his phone. (Representative photo)

According to the minor’s mother, Puri Devi, he was playing in their Bhakharpura village when two men — Narnaram Prajapat and Demaram Prajapat — asked him to clean a bathroom and collect garbage on Friday.

The physical assault reportedly started after the minor finished the task and requested water, touching their water pot. The accused allegedly took the boy to Narnaram’s residence, where they reportedly hung him upside down from a tree and continued beating him.

The assault reportedly ended when a relative of the minor began recording the incident on his phone.

Also read: Dalit man beaten to death over intercaste relationship: Police

“Prima facie investigation and medical examination confirm the boy was brutally beaten and hung upside down. However, the allegation that touching a water pot led to the assault is still under investigation,” circle officer Sukhram Bishnoi said.

The accused allegedly barged into Puri Devi’s house and attacked her and her mother-in-law too.

Also read: Jalore Dalit boy beaten to death: Rajasthan police say no caste angle, family differs

Bishnoi said an FIR (first information report) was registered on August 30. “The suspects were identified as Narnaram, Demaram, and Ruparam Prajapat, all residents of Bhakharpura.”

Police have booked the accused under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.