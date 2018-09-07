9-year-old Kashmir gang-rape victim’s body exhumed for medical clarifications:Police

The body of 9-year-old girl, who was gang-raped, brutally mutilated and murdered allegedly at the behest of her step-mother in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was exhumed on Friday for some medical and legal “clarifications”, police said.

A team of doctors including experts in forensic medicine from government medical college (GMC), Srinagar were present as the body was exhumed in Boniyar.

“Certain medico-legal aspects needed more clarifications which local doctors couldn’t do,” said Baramulla’s senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain. He did not elaborate.

The girl’s body was taken to district hospital for some medical procedures and then again buried at its original place, said Boniyar tehsildar Mubashir Amin. He said that besides the civil and police officials, the father of the deceased girl was also present.

Horrific details about the case of the nine-year-old girl emerged after her mutilated and decomposed body was found in the forests of Boniyar in Baramulla on September 2.

After being raped – by her step brother and three others – after her step-mother took her into the forests on August 24, she was killed with an axe, her eyes were gouged out and acid was poured on her body, police said.

And all this because her stepmother allegedly did not like her husband paying more attention to his other wife – the girl’s mother – according to the police.

Apart from her step-mother and step-brother, three others, including a minor, were arrested in the case.

