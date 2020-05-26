e-paper
A day after Bihar JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, kin shot dead

A day after Bihar JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, kin shot dead

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has asked the government to arrest the absconding JD(U) MLA within two days, failing which, he threatens to launch an agitation in Gopalganj.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 22:45 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav meeting party leader JP Chaudhary admitted at PMCH
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav meeting party leader JP Chaudhary admitted at PMCH (ANI Photo)
         

The spiral of violence in Bihar’s Gopalganj district continues even amid the Covid-19 lockdown as unidentified assailants on Tuesday shot dead a close relative of controversial JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Pandey alias Pappu Pandey, a day after the MLA’s elder brother and his son were arrested for the murder of three members of an RJD leader’s family on Sunday.

Tuesday’s killing took place at Repura village under Hathua police station in Gopalganj district. This is ninth murder in the last five months in the district.

The deceased was identified as Shashikant alias Munna Tiwari (45), a contractor, and a cousin of the MLA.

Agitated over the incident, villagers blocked a stretch of the National Highway 28, demanding immediate arrest of the killers and the transfer of the Hathua station house officer (SHO), who they alleged was hand-in-glove with the criminal elements.

The deceased’s sister Kiran Devi said the incident took place right outside Tiwari’s house. She said four assailants on two motorcycles reached the spot and fired at him from point blank range.

“We are investigating the case. The reason could be a dispute over contracts. Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased had bagged a contract of Rs 40 lakh to construct a pond,” Gopalganj SP Manoj Tiwari said.

On Sunday evening, assailants had killed three members of an RJD leader’s family. The RJD leader, JP Choudhary, who was also injured in the firing, is being treated at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the state capital.

Five persons, including the MLA, his brother Satish Pandey and nephew Mukesh Pandey were booked for the triple murder. The next day, Satish and his son Mukesh Pandey, chairman of Gopalganj district board, were arrested.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the state government to arrest the MLA.

He also visited the PMCH in Patna to enquire about the health of JP Choudhary.

“I give an ultimatum to the state government to arrest the absconding MLA within two days. Otherwise, my party workers and I will march to Gopalganj and launch an intensive agitation,” Yadav said. Racting to Yadav’s ultimatum, JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “The rule of law prevails in Bihar. The present dispensation doesn’t differentiate between common people and the high and mighty. And Tejashwi Yadav should also know that it is Bihar of 2020 and not 1990.”

