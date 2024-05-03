A family photo and Priyanka Gandhi's message for Raebareli: 'Ma said...'

As Rahul Gandhi filed the nomination from Raebareli on Friday with his full family by his side, Priyanka Gandhi who was speculated to be the Raebareli candidate remembered what Sonia Gandhi said about the constituency as she embarked on her Rajya Sabha journey. "A few days ago, mother said 'my family is incomplete in Delhi. And it becomes complete in Raebareli'...Today in the presence of thousands of family members, bade bhai Rahul ji filed his nomination paper," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X. In the photo, Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were on either side of Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra were standing behind them. Priyanka Gandhi shared this photo on her X account as she posted a heartfelt message for Raebareli.

"Such a family which has included many generations, which stood with us like a rock in every ups and downs, happiness and sorrow, crisis and struggle for decades... This is a relationship of affection and trust. It is also a relationship of service and faith which has remained unbroken for half a century," Priyanka wrote.

"The love, affection and respect we have received from the people here is priceless. The greatest beauty of a family relationship is that you can never repay the debt of its affection even if you want to. In this difficult time, when we are fighting to save the country's democracy, constitution and the rights of the people, our entire family stands firmly with us in this fight," Priyanka's message read.

After filing the nomination, the Gandhis performed a pooja at the Raebareli party office.

Why Priyanka Gandhi is not in the electoral fight

As Rahul Gandhi's name was announced from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma's from Amethi, many questioned why Priyanka Gandhi was kept away from the electoral fight. Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramd Krishnam said Priyanka Gandhi was a victim of the party and family conspiracy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Priyanka Gandhi shouldn't be limited to just one constituency. "Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is single-handedly silencing Narendra Modi’s lies. The way she responded to the canards that the PM was spreading on the abolition of estate duty in March 1985 was a stinging rebuke. That is why it was important that she should not be limited to just one constituency. She is campaigning across the country," Jairam Ramesh said.