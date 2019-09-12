‘A few have landed in jail’: PM Modi on his determination to fight graft

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has intensified its fight against corruption and started sending those who had looted people behind bars.

He said the BJP government was living up to its election promises.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, I had promised to the people to give “Kamdaar (workaholic) and “Damdaar” (robust) government, which will function even with greater pace than the previous dispensations. The functioning of the first 100 days of my government was just a trailer. Picture abhi baki hai (film is yet to come),” Modi said in a public address to launch twin national pension schemes.

Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Maan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Baipari Yoajna in Ranchi, besides inaugurating the legislative assembly building and the multi-modal transit hub at Sahibganj. He laid the foundation of state secretariat building.

“We have made triple talaq a criminal offence, laws related to terrorism have been further strengthened, Ladhakh has been granted status of union territory...We had promised that those who had looted the people would be sent to their right place (jail). We are working on this expeditiously and some have already landed in jail.”

He did not name anybody.

“...People who were thinking themselves above the law are now making rounds of the court. It’s the beginning. Five years are still remaining and many promises are to be fulfilled,” the Prime Minister said.

The NDA government is currently on a campaign to highlight its achievements in the first 100 days of its second term even as the opposition is raising red flags over an economic slowdown with the country’s GDP growth falling to its lowest at 5% in six years.

