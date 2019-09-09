Determination defines our government: Narendra Modi

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said change, determination, improvement, and good intention defined his government in its first 100 days in office since it was voted back to power in May.

“…the last session of the Parliament… was the best session in terms of work in the past 60 years. The number of bills passed in the recent Parliament session has been unprecedented. Till late night, MPs debated and discussed new laws,’’ he said at a rally marking the culmination of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s 22-day campaign across poll-bound Haryana. “Even though this is Bharatiya Janata Party’s stage, but I would like to thank all the political parties.”

He said 1.3 billion Indians inspired all the big decisions his government took over the past 100 days. “It is only through your trust that government was able to make decisions ranging from agriculture to national security,’’ Modi said.

He said his government has taken several measures for the farmers and poor and added it is working hard to provide drinking water to every household. “Be it the matter of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh or of the worsening water crisis, 130 [1.3 billion] crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems,” he added.

Modi said the ISRO’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, has once again united the nation. He added the last 100 seconds of the mission brought ISRO among the people.

Modi praised Khattar’s government and added his government has wiped out corruption in land deals, transfer policies, jobs and nepotism from Haryana.

He said he has again come to seek blessings for the Haryana assembly polls. “You gave me 10 out of 10 [Haryana Lok Sabha] seats in parliamentary polls. Our government has given ~25,000 crore worth projects for Haryana in the last five years,” Modi added.

Modi spoke about his government’s initiatives in the agriculture sector. He announced his government will soon introduce a pension scheme for medium and small businessmen in addition to that for farmers.

Modi said the “mammoth support” for Khattar shows the “direction of the wind” in Haryana and makes clear with whom people’s blessings will be in the assembly election. “What I am seeing here is unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the large gathering at the rally. “This shows the direction of the wind.”

Modi said Khattar has served people for five years and now it has “become clear with whom the blessing of Haryana will be”.

Modi separately inaugurated several projects worth Rs 2,000 crore. They include Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, 576 housing units for police officials in Bhondsi, a mega food park in Rohtak and integrated command and control centre in Karnal. Modi inaugurated affordable housing complexes in Rohtak, the revival Dulhera distributary and integrated command and control centre in Faridabad.

The BJP in Haryana has set a target of winning 75 out of the state’s 90 assembly seats.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:42 IST