‘A great friend and well-wisher of India’: Sonia Gandhi on slain ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was a ‘great friend and well-wisher of India’, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday as she condoled the 67-year-old politician’s assassination.

Click here for live updates on Shinzo Abe assassination

“I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries. I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly,” a Congress press statement quoted Gandhi as saying.

Message from Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi on the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. pic.twitter.com/McbcQwKCbS — Congress (@INCIndia) July 8, 2022

She further described the ex-Japanese premier’s demise as a ‘huge misfortune’ not only for the island nation, but for the international community as a whole.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister, assassinated

“He will be sorely missed,” she concluded.

A whole host of leaders from the grand old party condoled Abe’s demise. While Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that Abe ‘leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific’, ex-prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh described the now-deceased leader as his ‘friend’.

Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe.



His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific.



My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, from the ruling side, several leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, reacted to the Liberal Democratic Party (SDP) leader’s untimely death. PM Modi, in particular, recalled his association with his erstwhile Japanese counterpart, which, he remarked, ‘goes back many years’.

Also Read | A towering global statesman: PM Modi, others condole Shinzo Abe’s death

As a mark of respect, India will observe day-long national mourning on Saturday, the prime minister announced.

Also Read | India announces day of mourning for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving PM of Japan who served a total of four terms in office, was shot at earlier today while delivering an election speech in the city of Nara. He was transported to the Nara Medical University at 12:20pm and passed away at 5:03pm (local time) due to excessive loss of blood, the hospital said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON