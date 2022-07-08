Home / India News / ‘A great friend and well-wisher of India’: Sonia Gandhi on slain ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
india news

‘A great friend and well-wisher of India’: Sonia Gandhi on slain ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

The demise of the former premier is a ‘huge misfortune’ not just for Japan, but for the entire international community, the Congress president said.
A person prays next to flowers laid at the site where late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, near Yamato-Saidaiji in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A person prays next to flowers laid at the site where late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, near Yamato-Saidaiji in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Published on Jul 08, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was a ‘great friend and well-wisher of India’, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday as she condoled the 67-year-old politician’s assassination.

Click here for live updates on Shinzo Abe assassination

“I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries. I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly,” a Congress press statement quoted Gandhi as saying.

She further described the ex-Japanese premier’s demise as a ‘huge misfortune’ not only for the island nation, but for the international community as a whole.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister, assassinated

“He will be sorely missed,” she concluded.

A whole host of leaders from the grand old party condoled Abe’s demise. While Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that Abe ‘leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific’, ex-prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh described the now-deceased leader as his ‘friend’.

Meanwhile, from the ruling side, several leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, reacted to the Liberal Democratic Party (SDP) leader’s untimely death. PM Modi, in particular, recalled his association with his erstwhile Japanese counterpart, which, he remarked, ‘goes back many years’.

Also Read | A towering global statesman: PM Modi, others condole Shinzo Abe’s death

As a mark of respect, India will observe day-long national mourning on Saturday, the prime minister announced.

Also Read | India announces day of mourning for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving PM of Japan who served a total of four terms in office, was shot at earlier today while delivering an election speech in the city of Nara. He was transported to the Nara Medical University at 12:20pm and passed away at 5:03pm (local time) due to excessive loss of blood, the hospital said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sonia gandhi congress shinzo abe + 1 more
sonia gandhi congress shinzo abe
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out