'A group of farmers protesting': Govt note on farm law repeal; 'Why rub it in,' asks Congress

In the note on farm law repeal, sent to Parliament members, ahead of the winter session of Parliament starting from November 29, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has defended the three contentious farm laws and wrote "...only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws...", without making any departure from the earlier stance of the government.

"As we celebrate the 75th year of Independence -- Azadu ka Amrit Mahotsav, the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development," the note written by the agriculture minister read.

Why rub it in especially when @PMOIndia has apologised to farmers. In the statement of Objects & Reasons of The Farm Laws Repeal Bill -2021 why write”Even though a Small Group of Farmers are Protesting against these Laws” demeans sacrifice of 700 odd Farmers who died struggling pic.twitter.com/CK86vcfokh — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 27, 2021

Congress MP Manish Tewari reacted to the note and said that this demeans the sacrifice of the 700 farmers who died during the year-long protest against the farm laws. "Why rub it in especially when @PMOIndia has apologised to farmers. In the statement of Objects and Reasons of The Farm Laws Repeal Bill -2021 why write ‘Even though a Small Group of Farmers are Protesting against these Laws’ (sic) demeans sacrifice of 700 odd Farmers who died struggling," the MP wrote.

"The government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums. Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce. Besides, farmers were free to select the avenues of their choice where they can get more prices for their produce without any compulsion," the note reads.

The note also mentions that various governments during the last three decades have tried to initiate such reforms, but not in a comprehensive way.

Repeal of the farm laws will be taken up by Parliament on the very first day of its winter session as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the protesting farmers in a speech on November 19.

Farmers, however, are continuing with their protests and will not give up even if the laws are repealed, unless the government fulfils their demands on MSP, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Saturday. The proposed Parliament March of November 29 has been put on hold in a meeting of the farmers' organisation on Saturday.