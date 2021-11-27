Farmers defer tractor rally to Parliament over farm laws but protest will go on

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to put their proposed Parliament march on November 29 on hold as of now, but the ongoing protest will continue until the government holds talks with the farmers over minimum support price, the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur incident in which protesting farmers were mowed down by a minister's car.

The announcement comes two days ahead Parliament sits for the winter session on November 29 and the farm laws will be taken up on the very first day of the session. The tractor march to Parliament was also scheduled on that day as the farmers asserted soon after PM Modi's announcement on November 19 that the protest is not being withdrawn.

‘Farmer unions to be represented in MSP panel, urge farmers to leave’: Tomar

The meeting of the farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha which has been spearheading the year-long protest comes as agriculture minister Narendra Sing Tomar on Saturday appealed to farmers to return home as their demands have been met.

On farmers' demands that all cases against the protesters have to be withdrawn and that the government has to compensate for the lives lost during the protest, Tomar said this falls under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments. "As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," Tomar told news agency ANI.

A leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said PM Modu should direct the state governments and the railways to withdraw cases registered against farmers.

The agriculture minister on Saturday said the Centre has decriminalised stubble burning which was one of the demands of the farmers. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said these are just words and demanded that the government should give in writing that stubble burning has been decriminalised.