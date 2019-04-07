Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2019-Sunday
A section of people plan to finish me off politically: Karnataka CM

india Updated: Apr 07, 2019 23:47 IST
Bengaluru
karnataka,chief minister,HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Sunday said a section of people wanted to “finish him off politically” by ensuring the defeat of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.(AP)

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Sunday said a section of people wanted to “finish him off politically” by ensuring the defeat of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Indicating that all was not well among the alliance partners Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, Kumaraswamy said he was relying “only on the JD(S) MLAs, MLCs and the sitting member of parliament LR Shivarame Gowda (in Mandya)” and did not depend on his party’s ally.

“Some Congress leaders are working and some are not working (in Mandya), but I am not upset with that. There is a section out to finish me off [politically] by defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy. However, they don’t have the support of the local people there,” Kumaraswamy said.

On Friday, Kumaraswamy accused coalition partner Congress and others of hatching a ‘chakravyuha’, a battle formation in epic Mahabharata, to ensure that his son did not win in the upcoming national elections.

The Karnataka chief minister also attacked the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, accusing it of “decimating” the constitutional institutions in the country during the last five years.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 23:47 IST

