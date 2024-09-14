Aadhaar card update: Free services end today (September 14) | Check step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that Aadhaar cards, which were issued more than 10 years ago and do not have valid details, need to be updated by Saturday or September 14 as free services will cease and all changes will incur a ₹50 fine. Aadhaar cards issued more than 10 years ago need to be updated by today or a ₹ 50 fine will incurred for changes(HT file)

To update Aadhaar cards, individuals must submit proof of identity and proof of address documents. With the Aadhaar card becoming one of the primary identifications in the country, maintaining accurate and updated details is necessary.

Aadhaar cards can be updated online and in terms of changes to biometric details, it can be changed at your nearest UIDAI centre/ Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

While the UIDAI encourages all citizens to update details after 10 years, it is not a mandatory process.

How to update Aadhaar online

Visit the UIDAI website and log in using your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. You can select a language of your choice to proceed.

Click on the ‘Aadhaar update’ option, which will show you all your biometric and demographic details.

In case, all the information is accurate, you can click on an option which states, “I verify that the above details are correct”.

If not up to date, you can select the details you wish to change and upload supporting documents for the same and submit a request for a change.

You will be given a 14-digit request tracking number which you can use to check on the progress of the request.

In case of older Aadhaar cards which may have a different phone number linked to them, you may have to visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre as it cannot be updated online.