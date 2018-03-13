Aadhaar linking deadline extended indefinitely till Supreme Court delivers verdict

The Supreme Court extended on Tuesday the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with a range of services, including bank accounts and mobile phone connections, till it delivers a final judgment on petitions questioning the validity of the law and subsequent rules making the 12-digit biometric number mandatory.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the extension will not apply to government services and subsidies under section 7 of the Aadhaar act.

Section 7 is related to targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services. This means those getting subsidy under government schemes will be required to give their unique identity number.

The court restrained the authorities from insisting on Aadhaar for issuing passport under the Tatkal service. This was done after senior advocate Arvind Datar complained that the government had amended the passport rules in breach of the court directive not to make Aadhaar mandatory.

He showed the court colleague Vrinda Grover’s passport, which has been cancelled because she didn’t give her Aadhaar details.

“It is also directed that the same shall also control and govern the Passports (1st Amendment) Rules, 2018,” the court ordered, saying its directive shall apply to state governments as well.

The top court last December extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes. The bench is currently hearing petitioners in the case after which the government will respond. A final judgment is unlikely before March-end.

On March 7, the bench indicated the possibility of extending the deadline. It expressed displeasure over banks, mobile phone companies and financial institutions continuing to coerce people to link their Aadhaar number for uninterrupted services.

A delay in extending the deadline would have implications on financial institutions, banks and stock exchange.

Attorney general KK Venugopal had said then that the Centre was not averse to extending the deadline but there was no such immediate requirement and advised the bench to see how the case progresses.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram concluded his arguments in the case. He appeared for Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, whose petition talks about the “illegality” committed in passing the Aadhaar law as a money bill.

Ramesh claimed that the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016, was certified as a money bill to avoid its scrutiny by the Rajya Sabha, which does not have any say on such legislations.

Chidambaram drew support from several Supreme Court judgments to press his point that judicial intervention is permitted in cases where an unconstitutional act is committed by Parliament. He said to pass the law as a money bill strikes at the root of federalism and to ignore the violation of a constitutional mandate will be an inexcusable error.

