Aadhaar update: How many times changes in details can be made? Explained

People can now easily change or update details of their Aadhaar card online through the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Changes can be made with regard to name, address, date of birth, gender and language.

Often, there are errors committed when people register themselves to get an Aadhaar Card. At times, the operators who are doing the registration tend to make errors in spellings, phone numbers etc, which creates further problems in future when people open bank accounts or avail any government or private sector service which requires Aadhaar as an identification proof.

As the central government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with Pan Card, the deadline for which has been extended, a mismatch in the details of these two identification proofs leads to failure of linking them together.

How many times can the changes be made?

The UIDAI website shows that users can change their names twice in a lifetime. Their gender can only be changed once. The date of birth (DOB), can also be changed once in a lifetime subject to the condition that present status of the D0B is declared/approximate. (Change in Date of Birth can be updated only for unverified DoB.

What documents will be required?

According to the UIDAI website, in case of name, users will have to submit a scanned copy of the proof of identity (POI) documents which include Passport, Driving License, Voter ID card etc. In case of address, proof of address documents (POA) such as Bank statement/passbook, Ration Card, Water bill etc. However, no documents are needed in case of updating gender

The list of valid documents needed for name, address, date of birth can be found here.

Here is how you can change or updates on your Aadhaar card online

1. Visit the UIDAI website- https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Choose My Aadhaar tab.

3. From there, select Update Your Aadhaar section and click on Update demographics data online

4. You will be led to a new page. Click on Proceed to Update Aadhaar.

5. Here, users will have to feed in their Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification.

6. Click on send OTP. A one time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number through SMS. Enter the OTP and login.

7. From there, choose Update demographics data. Add all relevant details and upload the required documents.

8. Once everything is done, users will be required to make a payment.