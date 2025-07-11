AAIB's preliminary report on Air India crash ‘very soon’: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 will be released “very soon", civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said. Naidu said that his ministry was ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation. (PTI)

This comes after Reuters had reported, citing three anonymous sources, that the report could be released on Friday. However, with no date being announced yet, the report added that this could change.

“Very soon... AAIB is working on it... it is the responsibility of AAIB, let them do their job,” Naidu said in response to a question on the preliminary probe report.

Ahmedbad plane crash

Flight AI 171, which was en-route to the London Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into the hostel premises of the B J Medical College on the outskirts of the airport. 240 of the 241 passengers onboard lost their lives with one survivor, while another 19 persons were killed on the ground.

A status report of the crash was released by the ministry on June 26.

The AAIB can submit the report under 30 days of the accident, as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) norms. Under ICAO, member states have to follow the 30-day deadline. However, India, being an independent state, can choose not to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

The bureau had on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee that it would release the preliminary report to the public in a couple of days.

The probe into the crash is allegedly looking into the movement of engine fuel control switches, which help power the flight's engines, Reuters reported quoting an unnamed source. However, the specific actions which are under the scanner have not been revealed yet.

Further, no concerns have been raised yet in regards to mechanical failure, the Reuters report said.

(with PTI inputs)