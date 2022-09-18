Home / India News / AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as Gujarat co-incharge ahead of assembly polls

AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as Gujarat co-incharge ahead of assembly polls

Updated on Sep 18, 2022 02:26 PM IST

The AAP’s move aims at intensifying the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in Gujarat, which is due later this year

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday tweeted that ‘Gujarat wants change.’ (Ayush Sharma)
ByAlok K N Mishra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge of Gujarat, a move aimed at intensifying the party’s preparations for the assembly elections due later this year. As co-incharge, Chadha will be supervising the party’s political and election affairs in the state.

“Intensifying its campaigns in poll-bound Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the Co-Incharge of the state unit,” AAP said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from Chadha. On Friday he tweeted: “Gujarat wants change. I am ready for whatever responsibility the party gives me. We will strongly fight the 27 years of misgovernance by the BJP.”

Months before the Punjab assembly elections in February, the AAP had appointed Chadha, who was then MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, as the party’s co-incharge for the Punjab unit. The party registered a landslide victory in Punjab and stormed to power defeating some of the tallest politicians in the border state.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak is the in-charge of the Gujarat unit.

THe AAP has increased its political activities in Gujarat in recent weeks with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal undertaking multiple visits to the state holding meetings with people from different sections of the society with an aim to project AAP as a political alternative in the state.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

