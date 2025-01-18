AAP, BJP trade barbs over ‘campaign attack’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused BJP supporters of attacking former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign stop, while the BJP countered with claims that Kejriwal’s vehicle had deliberately struck young protesters, the latest conflagration in an increasingly acrimonious run-up to elections early next month. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at Party office during Press conference in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The incident occurred in the Gole Market area of New Delhi constituency. AAP members said BJP supporters hurled stones and bricks at Kejriwal’s vehicle during a door-to-door campaign event and released video footage showing what appeared to be a stone-like object flying over Kejriwal’s vehicle, though the footage could not be independently verified.

“Today, Parvesh Verma through his goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with stones while he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency,” AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said at a press conference soon after the attack. “Such an act has never occurred before in the New Delhi constituency, which is a peaceful and high-profile area.”

To be sure, Kejriwal was not injured. Delhi Police officials said no attack took place on the former CM. A senior police officer from New Delhi district said, “Arvind Kejriwal and leaders from across parties are allowed to carry out door-to-door campaigns. Today, he held a meeting with over 100 persons. In that meeting, three to four local residents started questioning him and there was a bit of disagreement. While Kejriwal was leaving, these people alleged that his car hit them and they had to go to hospital and get a medico-legal certificate. Meanwhile, the AAP alleged that these people blocked the way, and pelted stones at Kejriwal’s car and tried to attack him. We only have verbal allegations from both sides. We are checking CCTV footage and conducting an enquiry. Legal action will be taken when we receive written complaint(s) and detailed MLC.”

The BJP’s candidate Parvesh Verma, who is challenging Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, offered a sharply different account. He said three unemployed young men - identified as Vishal, Abhishek, and Rohit - were injured after attempting to question Kejriwal about job opportunities.

“When they approached Kejriwal, Punjab police officers intervened and reportedly assaulted them. The three said that Kejriwal instructed the driver to run the vehicle over them,” Verma told reporters after visiting the allegedly injured youth at Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Lady Hardinge Hospital did not respond to HT’s queries on the purported injuries to the three people.

The AAP rejected the police assessment, with Kakkar calling it “outrageous” and accusing the force of consistently ignoring violence by BJP supporters. “It is even more shocking that locals had to intervene to protect against BJP goons. The Delhi Police, which previously failed to acknowledge an attack by MP Tejasvi Surya on Arvind Kejriwal, remains consistent in ignoring BJP’s violent acts. Before the investigation has even started, they have already provided their conclusions—this is an extremely shameful statement if such a claim has been made.”

Over recent days, political campaigning in the Capital has become bitter and hostile. The BJP has often cited what its leaders claim were luxurious excesses at Kejriwal’s former residence – which they now call “sheesh mahal” (palace of mirrors) --- while the former CM’s party has accused its rival of abusive attacks.

Controversies were also stirred up by BJP leaders who made – and then apologised for --- personal attacks targeting CM Atishi and the purvanchali community, which has its roots in parts of UP and Bihar.

The AAP, on the other hand, has alleged voter roll manipulation and accused the poll body of helping the BJP by ignoring illegal campaigning.

BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the episode was staged. “We have been consistently stating since September 2024 that as the elections draw near, Arvind Kejriwal will create stories of attacks on himself, and today he has proven this by staging a drama,” he said.

The incident prompted sharp reactions from senior AAP leaders. Delhi chief minister Atishi posted on social media platform X: “First, the BJP turned Delhi into the gangster capital. Now, are they planning to bring jungle raj to the elections? Losing the elections, so now they attack Arvind Kejriwal ji?”

The AAP said it would pursue legal action over the alleged attack and called for the Election Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the incident. The party also accused Verma of attempting to buy votes by distributing gold chains to constituents.

Congress Delhi president Devendra Yadav criticised both parties, saying they had become “thirsty for each other’s blood in their hunger for power.”

This is not the first such confrontation during the campaign. In October, the AAP alleged Kejriwal was attacked by BJP supporters during a foot march in Vikaspuri, though the BJP dismissed those claims as baseless.

An Election Commission official did not respond to HT’s queries on any potential violation of the model code of conduct.