AAP calls for early restoration of J&K statehood, slams Centre: Report

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Narendra Modi government, claiming that the prolonged rule of the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir was a ‘negation of the constitutional guarantees’ enshrined upon the erstwhile state and demanded an early restoration of statehood.

The remarks were made by AAP's Jammu and Kashmir co-ordination committee chairman Harsh Dev Singh at a function in Srinagar attended by several sarpanches and panches who joined the party.

“The prolonged central rule in the erstwhile state is a negation of the Constitutional guarantees enshrined in the Constitution of India. We seek early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and installation of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” the senior AAP leader said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

With the abrogation of Article 370 – on August 5, 2019 – the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories to be called Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Several assurances have been made of restoring the Valley's statehood, Singh noted, but these assurances have failed to inspire people. He also urged for President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Congress senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed Jammu and Kashmir as a victim of “wrong policies” of the BJP-led central government which is out to “destroy” the very foundation of democracy.

He bashed the Centre's tall claims about development of J&K, saying a fake narrative was built up regarding employment generation, so called 'back to village' programmes. It reflects, the Congress leader claimed, “the absolute failures on the part of the BJP government on all fronts”.

(With agency inputs)