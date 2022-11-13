Home / India News / AAP calls for early restoration of J&K statehood, slams Centre: Report

AAP calls for early restoration of J&K statehood, slams Centre: Report

india news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 07:41 PM IST

The remarks were made by AAP's Jammu and Kashmir co-ordination committee chairman Harsh Dev Singh at a function in Srinagar attended by several sarpanches and panches who joined the party.

A view of the snow-clad Gulmarg Ski resort, in Baramulla. (ANI for representation)
A view of the snow-clad Gulmarg Ski resort, in Baramulla. (ANI for representation)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Narendra Modi government, claiming that the prolonged rule of the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir was a ‘negation of the constitutional guarantees’ enshrined upon the erstwhile state and demanded an early restoration of statehood.

The remarks were made by AAP's Jammu and Kashmir co-ordination committee chairman Harsh Dev Singh at a function in Srinagar attended by several sarpanches and panches who joined the party.

“The prolonged central rule in the erstwhile state is a negation of the Constitutional guarantees enshrined in the Constitution of India. We seek early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and installation of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” the senior AAP leader said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

With the abrogation of Article 370 – on August 5, 2019 – the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories to be called Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Several assurances have been made of restoring the Valley's statehood, Singh noted, but these assurances have failed to inspire people. He also urged for President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Congress senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed Jammu and Kashmir as a victim of “wrong policies” of the BJP-led central government which is out to “destroy” the very foundation of democracy.

He bashed the Centre's tall claims about development of J&K, saying a fake narrative was built up regarding employment generation, so called 'back to village' programmes. It reflects, the Congress leader claimed, “the absolute failures on the part of the BJP government on all fronts”.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir statehood aam aadmi party + 1 more
jammu and kashmir statehood aam aadmi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out