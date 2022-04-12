AAP dissolves Himachal Pradesh unit amid string of defections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit which has been hit by a string of defections.

The party’s election in-charge for the state, Satyendar Jain, made the announcement on Monday.

“Himachal Pradesh’s Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganized soon,” he tweeted. The party also issued a press note making the announcement.

The move comes three days after the state unit’ s president, Anup Kesari, organisational general secretary Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union information and broadcasting minister, Anurag Thakur had inducted the three leaders into the party on Friday.

Meanwhile, AAP’s state women wing chief Mamta Thakur and five office bearers also joined the saffron party in New Delhi on Monday.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year. On April 6, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had held a roadshow in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

