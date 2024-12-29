Ludhiana, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday hit out at A convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party failed to fulfill its poll promise of giving ₹1,000 to every woman in Punjab and is now "peddling a similar falsehood" in Delhi ahead of elections. AAP failed to give ₹ 1,000 to Punjab women, now 'peddling similar falsehood' in Delhi: Ravneet Bittu

Bittu, who is the Minister of State for Railway and Food Processing Industries alleged that former Delhi chief minister has a proven track record of deception, adding that his empty promises are not worth the risk.

He further said the A government in Punjab has not yet provided ₹1,000 per month to women, a promise made by the party before the 2022 assembly elections.

"Kejriwal’s promise of ₹1,000 to every woman in Punjab in 2022 was a blatant lie, a deceitful tactic to lure voters. Three years have passed and the women of Punjab are still waiting for this promised financial support," Bittu, a BJP leader, posted on X.

"Now, he's at it again, peddling a similar falsehood in Delhi, promising ₹2,100 to the women of Delhi. This is nothing but a treacherous attempt to manipulate voters once more," Bittu alleged.

"I request the voters of Delhi: do not trust Kejriwal. He has a proven track record of deception, and his empty promises are not worth the risk. The women of Punjab have already fallen victim to his false assurances; don’t let the women of Delhi suffer the same fate," Bittu said.

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Delhi government announced a scheme to provide ₹1,000 per month to all adult women.

However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to ₹2,100 if his party returns to power for a third consecutive term after the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

