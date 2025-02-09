AAP loses Delhi poll: Will BJP govt scrap Arvind Kejriwal's free water, free electricity schemes?

With the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare-driven agenda at the heart of its political identity, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's loss in the Delhi election 2025 is certain to raise questions about the future of its signature initiatives—free water, free electricity, and other subsidies. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi and party MP Raghav Chadha.(ANI)

The AAP won just 22 seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025, which was counted on February 8. The party's 2025 assembly election tally is a massive reduction from its 2020 poll performance of 62 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, is making a comeback in the Capital after over 26 years. It pulled off a stunning performance in the Delhi assembly election 2025, in which it won a whopping 48 of the 70 seats.

What happens to AAP's schemes now?

In its manifesto for the Delhi assembly election, the BJP promised to continue the existing schemes in Delhi.

“Our government will not only continue existing schemes, but we will also make them more effective by eliminating corruption in these schemes,” the BJP said in its manifesto.

The outgoing AAP government had proposed a slew of freebies during its election campaign, adding to its existing schemes and programmes such as revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity that the AAP government offers to citizens in Delhi.

Key BJP promises

The BJP has promised to provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 monthly to women from poor families under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

In its manifesto, the BJP promised ₹21,000 and six nutritional kits to every pregnant woman under the Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana.

Women from poor families will receive LPG cylinders for ₹500, and one cylinder will be given away for free on the occasions of Holi and Deepawali.

The BJP said in its first cabinet meeting that it will implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment up to ₹5 lakh, and the state government will provide ₹5 lakh additional coverage for all poor families.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, all 70+ senior citizens will receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh, and the state government will provide ₹5 lakh additional cover. In addition, free OPD and diagnostic services will be provided.

The senior citizens' pension for citizens aged 60-70 will increase from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, and for senior citizens aged 70+, widows, divyang, and destitute, from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000.

The BJP has promised to establish Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at ₹5.

BJP has said it will provide free kindergarten to post graduate education to poor students taking admission in Delhi’s government institutions.

BJP has vowed to empower Delhi’s youth to prepare for various competitive examinations of the state government by: Providing one-time financial assistance of ₹15,000; reimbursing travel cost to the examination centre and application fee for up to two attempts.

Launching the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme in Delhi to provide a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses in ITIs, skill centres, polytechnics etc.

Doubling the number of street vendor beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Establishing ‘Welfare Boards’ for all auto, taxi drivers and domestic workers under which we will provide life insurance up to ₹10 lakh, accident insurance up to ₹5 lakh and offer scholarships to their children for higher education. Additionally, BJP has promised provide subsidy on vehicle insurance to auto and taxi drivers, and provide paid maternity leave up to six months to all domestic workers.

BJP has promised to ensure the 100 per cent registration of all eligible farmers in Delhi under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and increase the annual assistance from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000.