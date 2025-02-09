Parvesh Verma, BJP 'giant-killer' who defeated Arvind Kejriwal, vows to complete ‘unfinished work’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma, who defeated the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat in the Delhi assembly election, visited his ancestral village Gherva in Mundka and paid tributes to his father and former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma on Sunday. Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat paid tribute to his father, former CM Sahib Singh Verma(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The BJP leader offered floral tributes to his father at the Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal and vowed to complete all the “unfinished work” of his father, as the BJP gears up to form the national capital's government, a first in 27 years for the party.

Parvesh Verma on Saturday defeated Arvind Kejriwal, while the BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Verma was welcomed to his Mundka village with cheers where he also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple to offer prayers.

Addressing reporters, Verma said, "My father's life is an inspiration for me. His unfinished works are resolves of mine. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM Modi."

Verma also thanked PM Modi and credited him with the BJP's victory in the national capital.

He said, "The people of Delhi have shown trust in PM Modi and the credit for this victory goes to him."

The BJP leader pointed out that most of the outer Delhi areas, or ‘Delhi Dehaat’ areas, including Narela, Bawana, Najafgarh, etc., had voted for the BJP due to poor treatment and neglect during previous governments.

"The entire Delhi Dehaat is in a bad state as it was ignored by the parties that were in power; now the people here know that work will be done," he said.

Speaking on a key election issue regarding the cleanliness of the Yamuna, he said, “Our govenment made Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, and the way PM Modi spoke yesterday, Yamuna will be our priority.”