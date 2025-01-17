Delhi polls: BJP promises 2,500 monthly to women if voted to power

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday promised ₹2,500 monthly to women under “Mahila Samridhi Yojana” if the party is voted to power in Delhi. The pledge comes days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promised ₹2,100 per month and the Congress ₹2,500 monthly for women in poll-bound Delhi. ₹ 2,500 monthly will be paid to women under “Mahila Samridhi Yojana”. (X)

BJP chief JP Nadda said the “Mahila Samridhi Yojana” will be approved at the first Cabinet meeting if the BJP comes to power. Speaking at the launch of the first segment of three-part BJP manifesto, he said AAP last year that announced ₹1,000 monthly to women in Delhi. “But they did not give it.. they did not give money to women in Punjab either,” Nadda said. He added that many BJP ruled states were providing monthly allowances to women.

Nadda underlined all public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP forms the government.“We will make the schemes free of corruption and strengthen them,” said Nadda said. Nadda urged people to vote for the BJP on February 5 when the Delhi goes to the polls.

The BJP said its manifesto has been prepared based on suggestions from 180,000 people. It added BJP leaders interacted with people at around 12,000 meetings for the manifesto.