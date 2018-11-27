AAP minister Satyendar Jain acquitted in case of rioting

A court on Tuesday acquitted Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged case of rioting in Paschim Vihar area here before the 2013 Delhi assembly election.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to Jain and four AAP volunteers, noting that the witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Jain, his advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during the protest which was held after a reported rape incident.

In its order, the court also observed that no public servant appeared before it to prove that he or she was obstructed by Jain from doing official duty.

Police had booked Jain and others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code, including under sections147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 19:33 IST