AAP MLA Somnath Bharti faces ink attack in Rae Bareli

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Monday faced an ink attack in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli where he had gone to inspect government schools. He was later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with a case of objectionable remarks he made against the state government, reported news agency PTI.

A video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed Bharti talking to police officials outside the guest house of the Irrigation Department. As the conversation proceeded, a youth standing near Bharti took out a small bottle and smeared ink on the AAP leader's face.

The policemen on the spot and Bharti are seen running after the youth in the ANI video, who was later apprehended by the cops. The police officials then escorted the MLA from the guest house.

"Ink was thrown on the AAP MLA, and the matter is being probed," Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the police said that the AAP leader was arrested on the grounds of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between the groups, according to PTI.

At a party workers' meeting last week, Bharti had made controversial comments on the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest and the attack on the AAP leader was highly criticised by the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal attacked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath by questioning the conditions of government schools in his state. He also said that if the chief minister doesn't know how to fix the schools he should ask Manish Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi under the AAP rule in the capital.

"Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. Ink was thrown on him? And then arrested them? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school, why are you so scared? Fix the school. If you don't know how to do it, ask Manish Sisodia," Kejriwal tweeted.

.@myogiadityanath जिन स्कूलों को आपको दिखाने में इतनी शर्म आ रही है, उन स्कूलों में UP के हमारे बच्चे पढ़ते हैं योगी जी। आप UP के करोड़ों बच्चों का भविष्य बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/7tXB3zpEzb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2021





Bharti was arrested on the complaint filed by BJP worker Somnath Sahu, the police said.