AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday drew attention to the turnaround in the national capital’s Covid 19 situation in the past one month by highlighting that the city-state was now left with only 9.77% active cases of the disease.

“12,657- Active cases; 87.29 %- Recovery rate; 1,142- New cases in last 24 hours; 2,137- Recovered in last 24 hours,” a tweet posted by Aam Aadmi Party said.

Kejriwal re-tweeted a post which cited the above data to state that the situation in Delhi had completely changed in the past one month and underlined the fact that this has been achieved without imposing any additional restrictions.

The city on Saturday recorded 1,142 new Covid 19 cases taking the city’s infection tally close to 1.3 lakh-mark including 3,806 fatalities, 29 of which were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the state health department. A total of 110,931 patients have been cured, discharged or have migrated.

Consistently logging a higher number of recoveries than new cases has meant that the total number of active cases is declining regularly to reach 12,657. Out of these, 7,339 remain under home isolation.

Delhi’s peak in daily cases was recorded more than a month ago on June 23 when 4,947 cases were reported over a period of 24 hours. On July 20, Delhi’s daily case count dropped under 1000 for the first time since June 1.

Earlier today, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain described the situation as “satisfactory” but added that there is a need to do “preparations”.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, too, highlighted that Covid-related parameters have improved in Delhi in the last one month and claimed that the two crore people of the city, his government and the Centre have together attained “victory” in controlling Covid-19 spread but cautioned that the fight was not over yet.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a 450-bed Delhi government hospital in Burari.

“The two crore Delhi people, Delhi government and the Centre have together attained victory over corona but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also congratulated all the corona warriors with special mention to the health care professionals.

“This is a result of the hard work of all the people. I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

While the Burari hospital will bring a welcome addition to the total bed capacity in the capital, the current availability of beds is not so bad according to the Saturday health bulletin. The city has currently 12,340 vacant Covid beds as against the total of 15,475. Burari hospital has further added to the capacity.

The Delhi government recently gave its nod to make 200 beds operational at the under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in order to further ramp up the bed strength.

Delhi has consistently increased its testing capacity, Covid bed capacity and adopted aggressive surveillance and contact tracing to isolate symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with the aid of increased cooperation between Central, state and municipal authorities.