AAP’s Raghav Chadha accuses RML of inaccurate testing, hospital rejects claim

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:45 IST

Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson, on Wednesday accused authorities of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of inaccurate Covid-19 testing, and of violating orders that require hospitals submit test results to the government within 48 hours of their being conducted.

Chadha, also AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar, asked the Delhi government to act against the Centre-run hospital.

“The Delhi government collected 30 such samples from RML Hospitals that concern individuals who tested Covid-19 positive. The government re-assessed the samples, collected less than 24 hours ago and found that 12 of those samples tested negative and results pertaining to two of them were inconclusive. This suggests a variation of around 45%. It is absolutely irresponsible, and the amount of stress that the inaccurate results could have caused to the individuals and their families is unimaginable,” Chadha said.

He added, “Government directives require hospitals to give best efforts in submitting test results within 24 hours, and provides a maximum window of 48 hours. The court also upheld such directives. RML Hospital has violated that time and again. Around 281 patents got their results after three days, 210 people got their result were after four days, 50 people got their result after seven days, four people got their result after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days. I urge the Delhi government to initiate action against RML Hospital.”

Authorities from RML hospital disputed the allegations.

“The 30 samples that were tested by the Delhi government were collected after seven to 14 days of the test being done at RML hospital. In these many days, the virus can easily clear out of the system of those infected. There is no compromise in the quality of testing here at RML. In fact, we also keep verifying our samples with AIIMS [All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences] and NCDC [National Centre for Disease Control], and have the same level of accuracy. The hospital has already submitted a written reply to the Delhi government, as well as the Union health ministry,” said Smriti Tiwari, the hospital’s spokesperson.