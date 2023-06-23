AAP raps Congress over Centre's ordinance, skips Oppn's presser: 'Silence raises doubts'

As the opposition leaders met in Patna to project unity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at the Congress for not opposing the Centre's “black ordinance”, saying that the grand old party's “silence raises suspicions about its real intentions”. In a statement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that it is “high time that Congress decides whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attend the Opposition leaders' meeting regarding a joint strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on Friday.(ANI)

The party also said that until Congress “publicly denounces” the Black Ordinance, it will be “difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.”

“The Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public. However, the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue,” the party statement read.

It added, “Today, during the like-minded party meeting in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the Black Ordinance. However, the Congress refused to do so. In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress’ abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy.”

On the Centre's “black” Ordinance, AAP in its statement said that it “not only aims to snatch the democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi, but also poses a significant threat to India's democracy and Constitutional principles.”

“If left unchallenged, this dangerous trend could spread to all other states, resulting in the usurpation of power from democratically elected state governments. It is crucial to defeat this Black Ordinance. The Black Ordinance is anti-constitutional, antifederalism, and outright undemocratic,” it said.

The AAP also skipped the opposition parties press conference held post the meeting in Patna. While it was speculated that Kejriwal skipped it over tensions with Congress, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar - who convened the meet - explained that the AAP supremo was not present as he had to go back to the national capital.

What is the ordinance?

The Ordinance issued by the Centre sets up the National Capital Civil Services Authority and gives it the power to transfer bureaucrats in the national capital. Promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu last month, it negated a Supreme Court order granting Delhi's elected government to make laws and control 'services' in the city.

Kejriwal has been actively seeking non-BJP parties' backing to defeat the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.