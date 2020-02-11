e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes

The epicentre of the anti-CAA protests-- Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar both fall under the Okhla constituency.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan from the Okhla assembly constituency displays the victory sign along with his supporters at the Maharani Bagh counting centre in New Delhi.
AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan from the Okhla assembly constituency displays the victory sign along with his supporters at the Maharani Bagh counting centre in New Delhi. (BURHAAN KINU/HT PHOTO.)
         

Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan has won from the Okhla constituency by over 70,000 votes after defeating rival BJP’s Braham Singh.

Earlier in the day, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later took a huge lead and finally managed to retain the seat. Khan secured 1,30,000 votes approximately and won by a margin of 70,000 votes. The BJP’s candidate secured 59,900 votes in Okhla.

The epicentre of the anti-CAA protests-- Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar both fall under the Okhla constituency.

Shaheen Bagh has become the symbol of peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) where women with young children have been on a sit-in protest for nearly two months now.

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University too have been regularly taking to the streets demanding the scrapping of the new law.

Amanatullah Khan is also the incumbent AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency. He had won from the same seat in 2015 too but with a lesser margin.

An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Khan attended the varsity but did not complete his degree.

Khan is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive team.

tags
top news
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news