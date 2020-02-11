AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes

india

Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan has won from the Okhla constituency by over 70,000 votes after defeating rival BJP’s Braham Singh.

Earlier in the day, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later took a huge lead and finally managed to retain the seat. Khan secured 1,30,000 votes approximately and won by a margin of 70,000 votes. The BJP’s candidate secured 59,900 votes in Okhla.

The epicentre of the anti-CAA protests-- Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar both fall under the Okhla constituency.

Shaheen Bagh has become the symbol of peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) where women with young children have been on a sit-in protest for nearly two months now.

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University too have been regularly taking to the streets demanding the scrapping of the new law.

Amanatullah Khan is also the incumbent AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency. He had won from the same seat in 2015 too but with a lesser margin.

An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Khan attended the varsity but did not complete his degree.

Khan is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive team.