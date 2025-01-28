‘AAP settled Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators’: Yogi Adityanath in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of settling Bangladeshi and Rohingyas in South Delhi's Okhla. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that civic amenities and infrastructure had collapsed in Delhi(PTI)

“AAP committed 'sin' by settling Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators in Okhla,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying at a rally in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

Adityanath alleged that civic amenities and infrastructure had collapsed in Delhi and people from the city were settling in Noida and Ghaziabad -- both in Uttar Pradesh -- for better facilities.

ALSO READ: ‘Pleased’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ‘appeasement’ dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Mahakumbh dip

Yogi Adityanath slams AAP over polluted Yamuna

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over pollution in Yamuna.

“When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today. Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there, it smelled like sewer. The people who have suffered the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be freed of their sins soon...There is only one way to get rid of this, a BJP government should be formed in Delhi as well,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath says Sanatam Dharma is India's 'national religion'

"If you had moral courage, you would have taken a dip in the Yamuna, along with ministers of the AAP government," Adityanath said, referring to a recent dip he had taken at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly will be held on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power in the national capital. It won 67 and 62 seats in 2015 and 2020 elections respectively. The BJP only secured three and eight seats in the past two polls.



The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

