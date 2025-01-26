Yogi Adityanath says Sanatam Dharma is India's 'national religion'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “Sanatan Dharma” is the “national religion”. He said that the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is not meant for any single caste or religion. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)

"Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India. It is the religion of humanity. The process of worship can be different. But religion is one and that religion is Sanatan Dharma. Kumbh is the representative of that Sanatan Dharma," Adityanath told NDTV.

Yogi Adityanath said that nearly six crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and once, the Saraswati.

"This message of unity was given by Maha Kumbh. There was no discrimination. People who used to criticise Sanatan Dharma, we say come see this. Do not be Dhritarashtra, come see it yourself," the chief minister added.

11 crore devotees took holy tip at Triveni Sangam till now

According to an ANI report, the Mahakumbh has witnessed over 11 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh during his visit to Prayagraj on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here..."

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

