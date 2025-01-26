UP’s Mahakumbh tableau shines on Republic Day

On this Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh showcased the grandeur and divinity of Mahakumbh through its tableau in New Delhi, captivating the nation with its spiritual and cultural essence. The tableauass part of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi (HT Photo)

The tableau, themed “Mahakumbh: Golden India Heritage and Development,” resounded with Sanskrit shlokas. A song by poet Virendra Vats, blending Sanskrit and Hindi, added a unique charm to the presentation.

Samudra Manthan depicted

The tableau brought the legendary tale of Samudra Manthan to life, featuring Nagavasuki coiled around Mount Mandarachal. Lord Vishnu, in his tortoise avatar, supported the mountain as gods and demons churned the ocean for nectar. The second segment depicted saints blowing conches and women in traditional attire singing and dancing with urns on their heads, further enhancing the visual splendor.

Symbol of spiritual and cultural pride

This portrayal of Maha Kumbh showcased Uttar Pradesh as a beacon of India’s cultural roots and progress. The spiritual magnificence impressed viewers, who found the tableau unique and inspiring.