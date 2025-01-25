When Sanatan is safe, wishes like Ayodhya come true: Yogi

Asserting that the Mahakumbh is the biggest event in the world symbolising unity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged everyone to resist attempts to divide through any means. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

“When we remain united, Sanatan is safe,” he said at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj where he addressed gatherings of sadhus -- Virat Sant Sammelan organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another event by the All-India Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha.

“We must not let anyone’s conspiracy disturb the unity of our society,” he said

“When everyone is safe, including the revered sadhus, whatever wishes all have, like Ayodhya, have to definitely come true,” he added. Whatever pledges the sadhus took at the Kumbh Melas held after 1980 under the aegis of VHP and its leader the late Ashok Singhal, all were being fulfilled, one by one, today, he noted.

He recalled the 2019 Kumbh, where the resolution to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was taken by sadhus.

“Last year, everyone witnessed the end of the 500-year wait for Ram Janmabhoomi with Lord Ram installed in “divya aur bhavya” (divine and grand) Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he said, adding that devotees in large numbers are visiting Ayodhya now.

“In 2016, 2.26 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya while in 2024, the count had reached to 12 to 15 crore (120-150 million). Today, not only a new Ayodhya but a new Kashi is also seen. In Prayagraj, the Sangam of ‘astha’ (faith) and ‘adhunikta’ (modernity) is being witnessed, a result of the sadhna of sadhus,” he said.

He said Sanatan Dharma was a ‘vatvriksha’ (banyan tree). “Sanatan Dharma is like a vast and majestic banyan tree. It should never be compared to mere shrubs or bushes,” he stated.

“In our Rishi tradition, such programmes of Kumbh are held at all four places in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain for giving the country a new direction through Sanatan Dharma. In India, the VHP provided a platform for all sects, be it Sanatan or Baudha (Buddhist) tradition, Valmiki or Kabir parampara, for uniting and when a call from this platform came for the Ram Janmabhoomi, the 500-year-long wait came to an end,” he said.

He said dozens of generations could not see their wish come true but after January 22, when “pran pratishtha” (consecration) was carried out at Ayodhya in the presence Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief (Mohan Bhagwat), from January 23 onwards I saw the emotions of devotees crying while clinging to pillars, lying on the temple floor, remembering their ancestors. This was the day our ancestors waited for,” he said.

For realising a pledge, patience was required, he said.

Citing the role of Sikhs in saving the Sanatan religion, he said Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his and his four sons’ lives for Sanatan.

He acknowledged the positive atmosphere surrounding the Mahakumbh.

He also urged people to refrain from making negative comments at any level.

“Our goal is to spread the message of unity to the entire world. By creating awareness and uniting society, we can build a stronger nation,” he said.

He also emphasised that as the society grows stronger, no power in the world will be able to challenge the unity and integrity of the nation.

“While the world may have different sects and forms of worship, there is only one true religion—Sanatan Dharma which is the essence of humanity. In India, all forms of worship, though linked to various sects and traditions, are deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, sharing a common goal,” he said.

Referring to the Mahakumbh, he said, ‘This sacred event is an opportunity to deliver a unified message to the world. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, the message of Mahakumbh is that unity ensures the nation remains unbroken.”

He also said, “If India is safe, we are all safe. If India faces a crisis, it will impact Sanatan Dharma, and no sect or tradition within the country will feel secure. To prevent such a situation, spreading the message of unity is essential.”

The chief minister also echoed PM Narendra Modi’s vision, saying, “This is India’s century. For India to reach new heights in every field, representatives from all sectors must fulfill their duties with honesty and dedication. While politicians serve in their realm, the army secures the borders, and our revered sadhus contribute to the religious world.”

In the last 10 days, over 10 crore (100 million) devotees had taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, and in next 35 days, the number was expected to reach 45 crore, he said.

He honoured several sadhus and spiritual leaders from various pilgrimage sites.