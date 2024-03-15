AAP slams BJP on electoral bonds data: ‘Received funds from firms raided by ED’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the electoral bonds data, saying that they received funds from firms that were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also challenged the saffron party to disclose details of the overall funds it received through the bonds. Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (HT Photo)

“The BJP received over ₹6,000 crore in the form of electoral bonds, the biggest share than any other party. Why was the BJP not revealing how much funds they have received? These companies (donors) bought the electoral bonds after they were raided by the ED. This means the proceeds of crime have gone to the Centre via the electoral bonds,” the AAP leader alleged during a press conference.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to Bharadwaj, the BJP should also be held responsible for accepting the money from companies that were being investigated for money laundering. “Will the parties which accepted money from companies that were investigated for money laundering be also considered an accused and investigated in the matter?” he questioned.

The Election Commission on Thursday uploaded the State Bank of India (SBI)-provided data on the electoral bonds on its website, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions. According to the data published in two parts, the parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP received the highest contributions of ₹6,566 crore via the electoral bonds - followed by the Congress, which received ₹1,123 crore, and the TMC which got ₹1,092 crore, the data said.

Meanwhile, the donors included - Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)