AAP to gherao PM Narendra Modi's house over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest today, police bolster security

The Delhi Police have strengthened security around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence amid Aam Aadmi Party's call to gherao the sprawling house in protest against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Police officers outside Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on April 23.(Reuters)

The Delhi Police, however, have said that it has not granted permission to AAP to hold any protests, according to ANI. Follow LIVE updates of AAP protest here.

"No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI. “No march or demonstration will be allowed. No routes diversions done.”

Besides the PM's residence, the police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital.

"Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," an unidentified officer of the Delhi Police told PTI.

"Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added.

Traffic movement is likely to be adversely affected in parts of New Delhi and central Delhi due to the protest called by the AAP.

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on March 26.

“To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory added, according to PTI.

The police also requested that commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said.

Last week, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had announced plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai had also called for "mega protests" by the workers of the AAP nationwide.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. The ED had summoned him nine times in the case, but he did not depose before the probe agency.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

On Monday, AAP leaders decided to not celebrate the Holi festival as a mark of protest against their convenor's arrest.

“Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, the Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi,” Atishi wrote on X.