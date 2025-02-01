‘AAP will win more than 60 seats’: Sanjay Singh ahead of Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in his party winning more than 60 seats in the 70-seat legislature in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. AAP MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence that the party would win more than 60 seats in the Delhi polls(Rahul Singh )

Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay Singh said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority.

Also Read: 8 AAP MLAs quit party days before Delhi election. Who are they?

"...AAP will be winning more than sixty seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority," Sanjay Singh said.

Meanwhile, with less than a week left for the Delhi polls, the battle has intensified between three major parties in the fray--ruling AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Also Read: AAP claims EC team reaches Bhagwant Mann's Delhi house for search; poll panel reacts

Earlier on Friday, after 8 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs stepped down from their posts in the party on Friday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh took a potshot at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that the 'Aapda' party's ship will sink on February 5 and Delhi will receive BJP's double engine government on February 8.

Also Read: Kejriwal reaches EC office, alleges poll body 'shooting the messenger'

"Arvind Kejriwal's 'Aapda' party is sinking and this ship will sink on 5th February and on 8th February, the people of Delhi will get BJP's double engine government for poor people. This will be a new era for the development of Delhi. Today, Delhi is troubled by the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal," Chugh told ANI.

The MLAs in their resignation letter cited 'significant deviation' from the values and principles on which the party was founded and accused it of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance and transparency and exhibiting traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy.

The MLAs who have resigned include Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan, Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and Girish Soni from Madipur.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.