AAP claims EC team reaches Bhagwant Mann's Delhi house for search; poll panel reacts

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 06:03 PM IST

A team of Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that some Election Commission officials reached Punjab CM Bhagwan Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for a search.

Punjab chief minister Bhgawant Mann. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Punjab chief minister Bhgawant Mann. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

A team of Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement.

The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

Election Commission's clarification on AAP's claim

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has denied conducting any raid at Punjab CM Mann's residence stating that the poll panel does not conduct any investigation.

“Neither EC conducts any raid nor interferes in any investigation. Flying Surveillance Team/FST acted based on a complaint raised on the C-Vigil app, which is open for the public to report on the violations of MCC, if any. Based on this an action was initiated,” an EC official said.

The official further added that the complaint was of money distribution on the C-Vigil app, which has to be disposed of in 100 minutes, hence the team was there.

Kejriwal accuses Congress of ‘collaborating’ with BJP

Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing the party of "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure AAP's defeat in the polls.

"Congress is not contesting elections in Delhi to win, but they are collaborating with the BJP so that AAP loses," Kejriwal said in a video address.

Appealing to Congress supporters to vote for AAP, he argued that Congress leaders never speak against BJP leaders but constantly slam AAP, and added that if the BJP comes to power, they will discontinue the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
