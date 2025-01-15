Menu Explore
AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses Delhi poll official of secretly reposting BJP's X posts; DEO responds

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Elections to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly will be held on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday accused New Delhi's district election officer of secretly reposting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posts on social media platform X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.(PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.(PTI)

Singh shared a screenshot of the district election officer's X handle wherein a BJP post with a photograph of BJP leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Bansuri Swaraj and Om Pathak meeting Election Commission was reposted.

"For the first time in the history of India - Election Officer of New Delhi started retweeting BJP's tweets secretly. Now the District Election Officer of New Delhi Legislative Assembly is saying “When you love, then what is there to fear?” Singh posted on X.

ALSO READ: Delhi polls: EC approves transfer of AAP candidate Awadh Ojha's voter ID to Delhi, says Kejriwal

“The District Election Officer has now decided to join BJP and campaign openly. Tomorrow at 11 am, the District Election Officer will formally join BJP at the BJP office,” the AAP leader further claimed.

ALSO READ: AAP faces 5 FIRs for posting AI videos of PM Modi, Amit Shah

Delhi district election officer responds

Replying to Sanjay Singh's post, the district election officer's X handle posted,"The DEO’s official social media handle is managed by the Nodal Officer, Social Media Cell, who is responsible for posting replies and addressing tweets, particularly to counter misinformation and ensure accurate communication with the public."

“It has come to light that this particular tweet was inadvertently reposted while replying to the said tweet as part of routine engagement with social media content. The repost was immediately undone as soon as it was brought to the notice of the DEO,” the post read.

“Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the Nodal Officer of the Social Media Cell has been immediately replaced to ensure accountability and prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Additionally, the Social Media Cell has been directed to exercise greater caution in future engagements to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the DEO’s social media communications,” the post added.

“This clarification is issued to reaffirm the DEO’s commitment to impartiality and adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India,” the DEO replied further.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly will be held on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

