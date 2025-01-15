AAP faces 5 FIRs for posting AI videos of PM Modi, Amit Shah

Five first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday – four of which were for uploading AI-generated videos and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders; and one, in which AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been named for making “provocative statements” against Purvanchalis. (From left) Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

The FIR, in which Kejriwal is named, also mentioned Delhi chief minister Atishi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. In the FIR, filed on the basic of a complaint by a member of the BJP election cell, accused the AAP leaders of making “false, inflammatory, provocative and discriminatory statements against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchalis) under conspiracy to incite tensions between communities”.

The complaint alleges that on January 9, during a media address, Kejriwal claimed that 13,000 fake voter applications had been submitted in a constituency of just 100,000 people, insinuating that these were being added by “bringing people from UP and Bihar.”

According to the FIR, Kejriwal labelled Purvanchalis as “fake voters” and accused them of being a “burden on Delhi’s healthcare and education.” The FIR charges the AAP leaders under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups) and 3 (5) (common intention), calling their remarks inflammatory and socially disruptive.

The other four FIRs involve spoof videos and AI-generated photos shared by AAP’s social media handles. A BJP election cell member filed the complaints, accusing AAP of spreading falsehoods and defaming senior BJP leaders.

One targets the X handle “AAPkaRamGupta” for posting a doctored image of Modi with an expensive watch, accompanied by captions implying that he owns luxurious rooms for his watches, shoes, and pens. This FIR has been lodged under BNS sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery to cheat and harm reputation), 340 (forged document), and 61 (criminal conspiracy).

Another FIR focuses on a spoof video featuring Amit Shah and BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva. The video, allegedly styled as a Hindi film clip, is said to defame Shah and spread misinformation. The FIR cites BNS sections 175 (false statement related to an election), 192 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), and 356 (defamation).

A separate FIR was lodged against AAP’s official X handle for a series of posts titled “Fakiri Bohot Mehenga Shauk Hai,” which purportedly showcase images of Modi with captions claiming his official residence is worth ₹2,700 crore, his official plane ₹8,400 crore, his official car ₹12 crore, and his pen ₹1.3 lakh.

The FIR alleges that the posts were created to spread false information and mislead the public. Charges include cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The final FIR accuses AAP’s X handle of posting a morphed photo of Amit Shah with a caption implying that the BJP only engages with the Muslim community during elections. The complaint describes the post as derogatory and aimed at inciting communal tensions. This FIR has been registered under sections related to making false statements during elections, forgery, and provocation with intent to cause a riot.

An AAP spokesperson dismissed the FIRs, calling them a political ploy by the BJP as elections approach. “This is the BJP’s standard SOP — register false cases to divert attention from real issues. Next, they will target CM Atishi and Manish Sisodia with arrests and raids as part of their political vendetta,” the spokesperson said. The party further accused BJP leaders of manipulating voter lists by adding fake entries and deleting genuine voters. “No FIR will be filed against BJP leaders who openly engage in such illegal activities,” the spokesperson added.

In May 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed political parties to remove deepfake content within three hours of being notified. It warned that parties using doctored media could face charges under laws related to identity theft, forgery, and impersonation.

ECI also prohibited parties from sharing manipulated content via social media handles. Despite repeated attempts, ECI did not respond to queries about AI use in the current election cycle.

The FIRs were filed after complaints were lodged at the North Avenue police station and other locations by BJP office secretary Brijesh Rai and BJP election cell members. The BJP has maintained that the posts and videos shared by AAP were deliberately fabricated to spread misinformation and discredit its leaders ahead of the Delhi elections.

As the political battle intensifies, AAP remains defiant, accusing the BJP of using legal harassment as a tool to undermine its electoral prospects. The Delhi elections, already fraught with tensions, have now escalated into a bitter political fight involving legal battles, accusations of misinformation, and deepfake controversies. With both parties locked in fierce competition, the outcome of these polls could significantly influence the political landscape ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.