‘Activists should accept defeat honourably’: Mumbai Metro MD on Aarey row

The Aarey colony in north Mumbai has been witnessing protests since Friday night after MMRC started cutting trees to build a car shed for Mumbai Metro’s phase III.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police detain activists who were staging a protest against the tree-cutting, being carried out for the Metro car shed project, at Aarey colony in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Police detain activists who were staging a protest against the tree-cutting, being carried out for the Metro car shed project, at Aarey colony in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (PTI)
         

Soon after the Bombay high court on Saturday dismissed petitions opposing cutting of trees at Aarey colony, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) rejected green activists’ contention that a fresh notice was needed before going ahead with cutting of trees.

The Aarey colony in north Mumbai has been witnessing protests since Friday night after MMRC started cutting trees to build a car shed for Mumbai Metro’s phase III.

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, in a series of tweets, said the activists should accept their defeat in the court “honorably”.

“The Tree Authority (of the municipal corporation) permission was issued on September 13. HC has dismissed four petitions and has imposed fine of Rs 50000 for a frivolous petition,” she said.

The court dismissed all petitions in unequivocally clear terms, “but some people consider themselves superior to judiciary as well,” Bhide added.

“While their own actions are illegal, they cry foul.

If you lose a battle in court, better to accept it honourably than to take it to street,” the MMRC MD tweeted.

“A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on the website. This is absolutely baseless. The tree authority order is issued on September 13. 15 days are over on September 28. Action was awaited till HC verdict was out,” she said.

The Police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey Colony, banning unlawful assembly, following strong protests against the felling of trees.

While 38 protesters were booked under various sections of the IPC, at least 60 others were detained, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:22 IST

