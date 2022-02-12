'Aati hai hansee': Ramdas Athawale's verse on Shashi Tharoor after Twitter fight

Union minister Ramdas Athawale who is also famous for his slogans like 'Go Corona Go' and 'No Corona' has now come up with a verse on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a day after Athawale corrected Throor's typos on Twitter, to the much delight of social media users. "Jinki English maine dekhi Twitter pe, unka naam hain Shashi. Aur unka bayaan dekh kar, mujhe aati hai hansee (The person whose English I saw on Twitter is Shashi and his statement makes me laugh)," Athawale said on Friday at a press conference in Nagpur.

Social media users have shared the video.

King 👑 Athawale 🔥😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d1yZZqBUBa — Varun SR Goyal (@varunmaddy) February 11, 2022

Athawale also said that the expressions that Tharoor termed as "stunned and incredulous" are his happy expressions. He was very happy with Budget 2022, he said.

The controversy began on Thursday night when Shashi Tharoor posted a photo of wide-eyed Ramdas Athawale listening to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to Budget in the Lok Sabha during which the opposition stages a walkout. Criticising the speech, Shashi Tharoor said even the treasury benches could not believe what Nirmala Sitharaman was claiming about the economy and Budget and he presented Athawale's "surprised" face as a case in point. In his tweet, however, Shashi Tharoor made some typos, which Ramdas Athawale corrected and said there is a saying that one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.

Shashi Tharoor did not back down and, accepting the typos which he said were because of his careless typing, he asked Athawale to provide tuition to "someone at JNU", in a veiled jibe to JNU's new VC Shantishree Pandit.