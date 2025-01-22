Abduction, assault of CPI(M) woman councillor sparks row

Kochi: The alleged abduction and physical assault of a CPI(M) councillor by party workers and leaders in Koothattukulam municipality in Ernakulam district led to a war of words being exchanged between the treasury and opposition benches in the Kerala assembly on Tuesday and led to the UDF legislators staging a walkout over the issue. Responding to the allegations, Vijayan said that the police have taken action in the case by arresting four people and separate cases were filed against those who allegedly assaulted a few UDF councillors. (PTI)

The issue gained prominence in the assembly on a day when four CPI(M) workers were produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate in Kolencherry and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. They were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged assault of CPI(M) councillor Kala Raju on the suspicion that she had shifted her loyalties to the Congress and would vote against the Left in a no-confidence motion in the municipality. The urban local body is currently administered by the LDF by a wafer-thin majority.

The issue was raised in the assembly on the back of a petition moved by UDF MLA Anoop Jacob seeking leave of the House for an adjournment debate on the subject. Jacob alleged that even while chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan advocated for tough action against those who disrespect women through actions or words, the “police under him helped the abductors of the woman councillor belonging to the CPI(M)”.

“The councillor was manhandled, her saree was torn and she was threatened by local CPI(M) workers. The police did not act on time. In contrast, when a celebrity spoke of being insulted recently, police were quick to act in that case,” Jacob said while alleging disparities in the police action.

He also asked whether the Congress believed in horse-trading, an act that undermines democratic principles. “People are free to shift from their political ideologies and preferences at any time, but shouldn’t they resign from their positions before shifting allegiances? Does Congress approve of such tendencies?” he asked.

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan slammed the government for “white-washing criminal activities of CPI(M) men” and said that the Left frequently accepts turncoats in urban and rural local bodies. He also demanded Speaker to intervene to silence the LDF legislators who frequently interrupt his speech.

The UDF MLAs later walked out of the assembly in protest.